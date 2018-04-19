Lynda Carter In Talks To Join Gal Gadot In Upcoming 'Wonder Woman' Sequel

(Getty Images)
Could the original "Wonder Woman" be joining the ranks of Gal Gadot's Amazonian warriors?
During an appearance on the "Today Show," Lynda Carter revealed she has discussed making a cameo in the upcoming "Wonder Woman" sequel with director Patty Jenkins.
"She has given me some hints about it," she shared. "I guess it's up to Warner Bros if they want to spend the money."
The 66-year-old actress starred as the lasso-wielding superhero in the hit "Wonder Woman" TV series in 1975 and is still revered by DC Comics fans. Lynda was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, receiving a touching tribute from Patty herself.
"Wonder Woman 2" is slated for a Nov. 1, 2019 release and set to co-star Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal as the big baddies.