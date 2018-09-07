Mac Miller Dead At Age 26 From Apparent Overdose

Mac Miller has died at the age of 26.
The rapper, legally known as James McCormick, died from an apparent overdose on Friday, according to multiple reports.
The LAPD responded to a radio call to the 11600 block of W. Valley Crest Rd in North Hollywood, Calif. at 11:50 AM PT and found a 26-year-old male deceased inside the residence, Access confirms.
The police determined that nothing criminal occurred so it was declared a death investigation which the Coroner is leading, Access confirms.
No official updates from the Coroner's office have been made yet.
Prior to his passing, the musician had public substance abuse issues that made headlines recently.
Following his split from Ariana Grande back in May, Miller was arrested for misdemeanor DUI later that month, the LAPD told Access at the time.
The LAPD previously revealed that he was involved in a traffic collision in the San Fernando Valley, when he ran his car into a power pole. His blood alcohol level was .15 according to TMZ, and the legal limit while operating a vehicle in California is .08.
He also spoke about his past addiction to lean (promethazine) in a 2013 interview with Complex.
"I love lean; it’s great... I was not happy and I was on lean very heavy," he told Complex.
"I was so f***ed up all the time it was bad. My friends couldn’t even look at me the same. I was lost," he added.
Following his death, celebrities took to social media to react to the tragic situation.
"I can't keep losing friends like this...I wish I spent more time with you these past weeks...I'm so sorry... rip MAC...you wrote the soundtrack to my college years and I’m so happy I got to know you...this sucks this really really sucks.," Charlie Puth tweeted.
"Unreal. So sad. RIP Mac Miller," Shawn Mendes wrote.
"WE WERE SUPPOSED TO GO TO OHANAS THIS WEEK I WAS SUPPOSED TO COME THIS WEEKEND WE WERE SHOOTING YOUR VIDEO NEET WEEK WE HAD TO FINISH YOUR NEW FAVORITE SHOW NO NO NO NO U GOT THE SATURN TATOO AFTER I DID UR CHART THIS IS TOO MUCH," Kehlani tweeted.
"we spoke less than two weeks ago. Wtf dude. This makes me so sad. Rip Mac!!! @MacMiller." Lil Yachty wrote.
