Macklemore and Kesha Will Perform 'Good Old Days' At Billboard Music Awards

Macklemore and Kesha will perform the song "Good Old Days" at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards!

The duo join a star-packed list of performers for the May 20 award show hosted by Kelly Clarkson. BTS, Camila Cabello, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez and Shawn Mendes, with collaborations from Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato and Salt-N-Pepa featuring En Vogue will all also perform.

In addition, Janet Jackson will make her epic return to the stage for a performance of her greatest hits, which makes her first TV performance in nine years! Janet will also earn the ICON Award.

The Billboard Music Awards air on Sunday, May 20 at 8 ET/5 PT on NBC. Catch all of Access' coverage on May 20!