Madison Prewett Sets The Record Straight On Connor Saeli Dating Speculation

Has Madison Prewett already moved on from Peter Weber with another member of Bachelor Nation? Not so fast.

The Auburn, Ala., beauty and Peter went their separate ways mere days after this season’s dramatic “After The Final Rose,” leaving her single. But rumors quickly swelled that she might have already struck up something new with one of Peter’s former competitors for “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown‘s heart: Connor Saeli.

Speculation about a possible romance between the two began when Connor and fellow Bachelor Nation star Mike Johnson hopped on Instagram Live this week. The pals brought up Madison more than once, including while reading fan comments.

“Connor and Madison please,” Connor read aloud, giving a coy shrug. Mike, meanwhile, broke into a fit of laughter, adding, “I can’t believe you said that, bro!”

“What’s up with you and Madison, though? You talking to her?” he later asked, getting straight to it.

“Uh, I don’t know, we’ll see … I can’t give you anything,” Connor smiled.

Connor got asked about Madison yet again when he joined former “Bachelorette” and “Bachelor In Paradise” co-star John Paul Jones on another Instagram Live.

“Happy for you, that is awesome. I ship you guys, 100 percent,” JPJ said, while his pal got a bit flustered.

WATCH: ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber And Madison Prewett Break Up



When Madison had her own Instagram Live Q&A with fans this weekend, the topic of Connor inevitably got brought up; and she was quick to set the record straight about the extent of their connection.

“He seems like a really sweet guy, and he reached out right after the finale and just sent some encouragement and some support,” she explained. “Really sweet. But that is it. We are not together. I am not with anyone right now. I am just focusing on myself and taking it one day at a time.”

Madison also fielded a question about where things stand with her and her most recent ex.

“I do not still talk to Peter, but I wish him all the best,” she said.

In the weeks since her split with Peter, Madison has spent lots of quality time with her family in Alabama. She also had fun hanging out and buying board games for a little self-isolation fun with Selena Gomez.

“She’s my girl,” Madison said of the “Rare” singer. We actually have a mutual friend. She’s been really amazing. She’s been really supportive and encouraging during this time. So, she’s awesome.”

WATCH: Peter Weber Gives Heartfelt Breakup Advice

