Madonna & Kim Kardashian West Swap Beauty Tricks: Masks, Botox Dos and Donts & More

Madonna and Kim Kardashian West are beauty aficionados — and they've got no problem raising the curtain on how they keep their money-makers in tiptop shape.

The two women swapped beauty tricks and tips during an intimate beauty chat on Tuesday to celebrate the launch of MDNA SKIN's The Reinvention Cream.

Madonna said she started caring a lot more about her beauty routine when she realized people constantly had eyes on her. "When you become aware that people are watching you and judging you, then you start thinking about the way you look," Madonna said.

Kim revealed that she always knew people were looking to her for beauty tricks. In fact, the mother-of-three said even famous stars often reach out to her for advice on looking good.

"I love giving advice. People always come to me. I love analyzing someone's face and going with them to a doctor and being like, 'Wait, a little botox here and little here.' People write me -- I will not say who -- but people in the business, people that I've never even met before, and they'll text me and they'll be like, 'Hey this is so and so. I'm going to send you pictures and tell me what you think I should do."



