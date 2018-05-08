Madonna Performs 'Just Like A Prayer' On The Inside Steps Of The 2018 Met Gala

Nothing makes a party more fabulous than Madonna strutting down the steps of a famous museum singing one of her hit songs — am I right!?

Madonna performed her hit song, "Just Like A Prayer" at Monday night's Met Gala, which had a theme of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." Naturally, her snappy and popular semi-religious ode was the perfect fit to entertain the likes of Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Emma Stone, Justin Theroux and all the gazillion guests who showed up to fashion's biggest night.

In typical fashion, Madonna made a dramatic entry for the performance, descending down the inside grand stairwell of the Met Museum, surrounded by men in dark burgundy robes representing clergyman. Madonna disrobed her own burgundy cloak to reveal another all-white outfit, and began to dance with backup dancers also clad in white.

Kim K. could barely contain herself as Madonna's performance began, taking to her Instagram story to document the moment. In the background, you can hear her singing along!

And Vogue shared the entire performance on their Instagram. They captioned the video, "@madonna was the only one who could do this year’s #metgala exhibit, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” justice—and she delivered with a surprise performance that was nothing short of divine. Tap the link in our bio to see the Material Girl shut down the party."

Check it out!