Madonna Seemingly Responds To Butt Implant Gossip: I’m ‘Entitled To Free Agency Over My Body’

Madonna wants everyone to just butt out when it comes to discussing her figure.

The superstar seemed to address the chatter about her noticeably ample backside on Thursday. Gossip first ignited following her surprise New Year’s Eve performance at New York City’s Stonewall Inn, during which fans posted multiple photos and videos of the 60-year-old’s suddenly shapely rear.

🤦🏽‍♀️Lord, what in the world did Madonna do to her behind????????????? pic.twitter.com/UxjnSdkQst — Shay Moore (@heyshaymoore) January 2, 2019

Butt implants or no butt implants Madonna still is looking hot af! She honored the LGBT community with her presence and the first performance of 2019! She is a living legend and an icon! Can't wait for the new album! ❤💙💚💛🧡🧡 Xxx pic.twitter.com/zYs8QB3sg4 — Chris Chandler (@amaterial_boi) January 1, 2019

Many social media users suggested that Madonna got surgical enhancement, but the “Material Girl” singer revealed that she wants no part of the conversation at all. Madge penned a candid message on Twitter and Instagram, declaring her intent to ignore opinions while embracing her right to privacy and independence.

“Desperately Seeking No Ones Approval,” she wrote, in an apparent nod to her 1985 film “Desperately Seeking Susan.” “And Entitled to Free Agency Over My Body Like Everyone Else!!”

Madonna then went on to share her optimism about 2019, writing that it’s “Going to Be an amazing Year!!” while also disabling the comment section on her post.

The seven-time Grammy winner performed two songs during her Stonewall appearance, her 1989 classic “Like a Prayer” and Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” Her 13-year-old son, David Banda, accompanied her on acoustic guitar.

While some kept the conversation focused on the icon’s derrière, many others applauded her for using her platform to speak out on social issues closely tied to the famed venue.

Madonna was named a Stonewall ambassador for the 50th anniversary of the riots there, which are largely credited as the start of the LGBTQ movement. While onstage, she encouraged the audience to “bring more love and peace into 2019” along with open minds and hearts.

“If we truly take the time to get to know one another, we would find that we all bleed the same color and we all need to love and be loved,” Madonna said, according to fan footage. “…Let’s remember who we are fighting for and what we are fighting for – we are fighting for ourselves … we are fighting for each other.”

