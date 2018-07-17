Madonna Shares A Rare Photo With All Of Her Children: See Them All Now!

Madonna named the children's hospital Mercy after her 12-year-old daughter, Mercy, who she adopted for Malawi. The global icon has four children from the country and has become so invested in the country that she chose to dedicate funds from her charity Raising Malawi in order to launch the medical facility in July 2017. It was the first children's hospital in the country.

Madonna shared a video of their visit, documenting the important work they are doing at the hospital. She shared the video on her Twitter account on Tuesday.

Madonna certainly isn't shy about sharing photos of her awesome kids, but it is rare to see the entire group in one sitting.