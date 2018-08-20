Madonna Talks About Herself During Aretha Franklin Tribute At The MTV VMAs And Twitter Trashes Her

Madonna used her tribute to Aretha Franklin at the 2018 MTV VMAs to talk about her own career and legacy, and Twitter is having none of it.

The "Material Girl" singer began her tribute to Aretha by talking about how they both grew up in Detroit — which was basically the only time the mentioned the legendary soul singer until the end of her rambling tribute.

Instead, Madonna talked to the crowd about how hard it was for her to "become Madonna" and how she was a starving artist trying to break into musical theater. She recalled her first big audition and how the men in the room didn't want to listen to her, and the only song she could sing without sheet music was "Natural Woman."