Madonna Talks About Herself During Aretha Franklin Tribute At The MTV VMAs And Twitter Trashes Her

Madonna speaks onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV)
Madonna used her tribute to Aretha Franklin at the 2018 MTV VMAs to talk about her own career and legacy, and Twitter is having none of it.
The "Material Girl" singer began her tribute to Aretha by talking about how they both grew up in Detroit — which was basically the only time the mentioned the legendary soul singer until the end of her rambling tribute.
Instead, Madonna talked to the crowd about how hard it was for her to "become Madonna" and how she was a starving artist trying to break into musical theater. She recalled her first big audition and how the men in the room didn't want to listen to her, and the only song she could sing without sheet music was "Natural Woman."
Pepper in a few mentions of "Respect," and Madonna's trip down career memory lane parading as a tribute to the 76-year-old singer, who passed away last week, was complete.
Naturally — Twitter sounded off on Madonna's tribute and called it out for being shamefully disrespectful.
What do you think everyone? Was Madonna really paying tribute to Aretha?