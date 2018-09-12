Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Flashes Her Breasts In A Shell Bra On NY Fashion Week Runway

Forget the cone bra, Lourdes Leon is all about the shell bra!

It looks like Madonna's 21-year-old daughter Lourdes is following in her famous fashion footsteps and taking some serious couture risks! Lourdes made her New York Fashion Week debut at Gypsy Sport's Spring 2019 show — and naturally she made sure it was a memorable appearance. The NYFW newbie rocked a shell bra, which left little to the imagination, a set of shredded jeans, and a pair of black underwear for her first walk down the catwalk.

She finished off the look with a set of green feathers in her hair, thin sunglasses and a pair of white sneakers. The wild look was definitely a head-turner, but it wasn't any more shocking than some of the other styles coming down the runway from Gypsy Sport's line.