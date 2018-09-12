Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Flashes Her Breasts In A Shell Bra On NY Fashion Week Runway

Lourdes Leon rocked New York Fashion Week in the Gypsy Sport show. (Credit: Instagram/LourdesLeon)
Forget the cone bra, Lourdes Leon is all about the shell bra!
It looks like Madonna's 21-year-old daughter Lourdes is following in her famous fashion footsteps and taking some serious couture risks! Lourdes made her New York Fashion Week debut at Gypsy Sport's Spring 2019 show — and naturally she made sure it was a memorable appearance. The NYFW newbie rocked a shell bra, which left little to the imagination, a set of shredded jeans, and a pair of black underwear for her first walk down the catwalk.
She finished off the look with a set of green feathers in her hair, thin sunglasses and a pair of white sneakers. The wild look was definitely a head-turner, but it wasn't any more shocking than some of the other styles coming down the runway from Gypsy Sport's line.
While this is Lourdes' first time on the runway, she's definitely not a stranger to fashion week. Lourdes has attended several shows with her mom Madonna in NYC and abroad. In 2016, she sat front row alongside her mom at Alexander Wang's Spring 2017 show and later attended the after-party.
Lourdes has also been the face of ad campaigns for Stella McCartney.
It looks like the young model is officially stepping up and stepping out on her own!
