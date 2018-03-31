Mandy Moore & FIancé Taylor Goldsmith Achieve Lifelong Dream To Climb Mount Kilimanjaro

(Instagram)
Mandy Moore is taking her relationship to new heights!
The "This Is Us" actress achieved her lifelong dream of trekking Mount Kilimanjaro – the highest mountain in Africa. Mandy's fiancé Taylor Goldsmith and a few more of her closest friends joined her for the intense hike.
"I have dreamed the dream of climbing Mt Kilimanjaro since the age of 18 … this past week saw #1 on my bucket list come to fruition and I lived out one of the most rewarding and challenging experiences of my life with a few of my best friends," she wrote on her Instagram.
It took days for the 33-year-old to reach the mountain’s summit. The crew began their ascent on March 23, and spent over four days hiking together.
When it was finally time to reach the summit, Mandy pushed herself through the freezing cold for a final 8-hour hike.
"I've never felt more determined to tackle such a physical challenge before and yet the combined elements of exhaustion and extremely cold weather made it much trickier than any of us were prepared for," she shared on Instagram. "All of that aside, ultimately reaching the threshold of the true summit was more emotional and overwhelming than I had thought possible. Kilimanjaro demands a lot from those who traverse her trails. You have no choice but to show up. And we did. There’s nothing more empowering than realizing that we are all capable of so much more than we give ourselves credit for."
That's the trip of a lifetime for Mandy!