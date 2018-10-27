Mandy Moore, Niall Horan & More Stars React To Deadly Shooting At Pittsburgh Synagogue

Stars are speaking out following a deadly mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

According to the Associated Press, a gunman opened fire during a baby-naming ceremony at the Tree of Life Congregation in the city's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Saturday morning, killing at least 10 people. The outlet reports that six people were injured, as well as six police officers.

In the wake of the tragedy, dozens of politically outspoken celebrities took to Twitter to mourn the massive loss and call their followers to action.

"My heart is broken for Pittsburgh and for the grieving Jewish community there," Josh Groban tweeted. "Words matter. Hate speech, dog whistling at our highest levels...it results in real consequences. This is a great tragedy. *another* great tragedy."