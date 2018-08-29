Mandy Moore Remembers Her Ex Adam 'DJ AM' Goldstein On The 9th Anniversary Of His Death

Mandy is remembering her late ex Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein nine years after his tragic death.
The "This Is Us" star shared a snap of Adam on Instagram late Wednesday night.
"9 years. I miss you every day, Adam. #djam," the caption reads.
The DJ was found dead in New York City at the age of 36 on Aug. 28, 2009, as Access previously reported.
His death occurred the same night he was meant to travel to Las Vegas to perform for his residency at the Palms Casino Resort.
His cause of death was drug overdose, police told Access back in 2009.
Adam and Mandy dated for a couple of months in 2007, according to People.
"It was mutual," a source told People of the split at the time.
He was also in an on-again-off-again relationship with Nicole Richie that ended in 2006.
Adam had been open about his struggles with addiction in the years leading up to his death.
"I am a recovering drug addict," he told MTV News in 2009, when he was promoting his reality show "Gone Too Far," which was about helping other addicts.
"I have 11 years sober, it's something I've always done since, you know, the beginning of my sobriety is work with other addicts," he added. "When the question came up… of MTV interested in me and saying 'Hey, we should work something out' it's like, 'what do you like to do?' And other than DJ that's what I've kind of always done, so now I'm just doing the same thing just with a camera on."
Adam was laid to rest in Los Angeles in Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary on Sept. 2, 2009, according to E! News.
Nicole Richie, Joel Madden and Travis Barker were all in attendance.
Adam’s final resting place is located near Michael Landon, Milton Berle and Jack Benny, according to E! News.
-- Stephanie Swaim