Mandy Moore Remembers Her Ex Adam 'DJ AM' Goldstein On The 9th Anniversary Of His Death

Adam had been open about his struggles with addiction in the years leading up to his death.

"I am a recovering drug addict," he told MTV News in 2009, when he was promoting his reality show "Gone Too Far," which was about helping other addicts.

"I have 11 years sober, it's something I've always done since, you know, the beginning of my sobriety is work with other addicts," he added. "When the question came up… of MTV interested in me and saying 'Hey, we should work something out' it's like, 'what do you like to do?' And other than DJ that's what I've kind of always done, so now I'm just doing the same thing just with a camera on."

Adam was laid to rest in Los Angeles in Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary on Sept. 2, 2009, according to E! News.

Nicole Richie, Joel Madden and Travis Barker were all in attendance.

Adam’s final resting place is located near Michael Landon, Milton Berle and Jack Benny, according to E! News.