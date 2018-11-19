Mandy Moore Shares Her Official Wedding Photo: See The Beaming Picture

Mandy Moore shared this official wedding portrait from her wedding to Taylor Goldsmith on November 18, 2018. (Credit: Instagram/ Mandy Moore)
Mandy Moore just shared the first official photo from her wedding on Sunday to Taylor Goldsmith. The black and white photo shows a beaming Mandy and Taylor walking down the aisle after being announced man and wife. Mandy captioned the photo simply, "11•18•18"
In the sweet snap, Mandy and Taylor are holding hands and Mandy is carrying a gorgeous bouquet of blooms. The altar, which was made out of a giant flower arrangement and vintage rugs, can be seen in the background.
The two seem completely smitten! Earlier snaps of her wedding day were shared by her hair stylist and makeup artists. The early snaps showed that Mandy's dress was a blush pink color and she had a matching veil.
Mandy Moore's wedding day look were blush pink and stunning! (Credit: Instagram)
Mandy's rep confirmed to Access that the pair tied the knot at their Los Angeles home on Sunday. The duo then celebrated with about 50 guests, including Mandy's "This Is Us" co-stars at Fig House in Highland Park.
Congratulations to these two lovebirds!
