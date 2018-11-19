Mandy Moore Shares Her Official Wedding Photo: See The Beaming Picture

Mandy Moore just shared the first official photo from her wedding on Sunday to Taylor Goldsmith. The black and white photo shows a beaming Mandy and Taylor walking down the aisle after being announced man and wife. Mandy captioned the photo simply, "11•18•18"

In the sweet snap, Mandy and Taylor are holding hands and Mandy is carrying a gorgeous bouquet of blooms. The altar, which was made out of a giant flower arrangement and vintage rugs, can be seen in the background.