Mandy Moore Snubbed From 2018 Emmy Nominations and Fans Flip Out On Twitter

Mandy Moore didn't get a nomination for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on "This Is Us" as Rebecca Pearson and fans are not having it. Following the Emmy nominations announcement on Thursday morning, Mandy was noticeably left out of the category and fans took to the Twitterverse to express their downright anger over the fact that she had been snubbed yet again.



Her co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia were both nominated for Lead Actor in a Drama Series and the show as a whole was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.

Fans called out the Emmys for not including Mandy again …