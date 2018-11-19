Mandy Moore Wears Pink, Retro Wedding Dress: See Her Bridal Look!

Mandy Moore wore a pink wedding dress for her surprise wedding to Taylor Goldsmith this Sunday at her home in Los Angeles!
The 34-year-old star went totally retro with her wedding gown, selecting a pink dress with several tulle ruffled layers and a floral embellishment at the waistline. Her good pal and makeup artist Jenn Streicher shared a sneak peek of Mandy's bridal look in now-deleted Instagram posts.
Mandy Moore's wedding day look were blush pink and stunning! (Credit: Instagram)
The pink dress is a totally refreshing changeup on a traditional bridal look, especially given that this is Mandy's second wedding.
Mandy's pal Rachel Streicher, who did her wedding-day hair, also shared some big reveals from Mandy's wedding day — the epic floral arrangements that decorated the space. Mandy and Taylor said "I do" at their recently-renovated home and then had their approximately 50 guests join them for a celebration at Fig House in Highland Park.
Mandy Moore's wedding day flowers were blush pink and wild! (Credit: Instagram)
The intimate wedding was a very special celebration and included guests Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, and her close friends Emily Schuman and the Streicher sisters.
What do you think of Mandy's gorgeous pink dress!?