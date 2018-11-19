Mandy Moore Wears Pink, Retro Wedding Dress: See Her Bridal Look!

Mandy Moore wore a pink wedding dress for her surprise wedding to Taylor Goldsmith this Sunday at her home in Los Angeles!

The 34-year-old star went totally retro with her wedding gown, selecting a pink dress with several tulle ruffled layers and a floral embellishment at the waistline. Her good pal and makeup artist Jenn Streicher shared a sneak peek of Mandy's bridal look in now-deleted Instagram posts.



