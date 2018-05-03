Mandy Moore's Most Hilarious & Cringey #TBT Photos Ranked

(Getty Images)
Before she was TV's favorite mom on "This Is Us," Mandy Moore was a reigning '90s pop princess and teen movie starlet of the early-aughts.
Since bursting onto the music scene in 1999 with her hit song "Candy," Mandy has survived almost every cringey style trend. Luckily, the 34-year-old star doesn't mind a hilarious stroll down memory lane, sharing her past fashion mishaps on social media. Here are some of Mandy's most embarrassing throwbacks!
Her spikey bun with red crystals glued down to her part
This haircut paired with a buttoned-up denim shirt
That time she rocked some severely blunt bangs for her class photo
When she had a perm and braces at the same time
Remember when bucket hats and Abercrombie t-shirts were a thing?
This photo of Mandy, Sisqo and Pink is quintessential Y2K
Mandy may help the scrunchie make a well-deserved comeback