Mandy Moore's Most Hilarious & Cringey #TBT Photos Ranked

Mandy Moore - 2002

Before she was TV's favorite mom on "This Is Us," Mandy Moore was a reigning '90s pop princess and teen movie starlet of the early-aughts.

Since bursting onto the music scene in 1999 with her hit song "Candy," Mandy has survived almost every cringey style trend. Luckily, the 34-year-old star doesn't mind a hilarious stroll down memory lane, sharing her past fashion mishaps on social media. Here are some of Mandy's most embarrassing throwbacks!

Her spikey bun with red crystals glued down to her part

I don’t even know where to start with this. How could I have ever thought this was acceptable? And yah, those are red crystals glued on my part. ????‍♀️#tbt #1999

This haircut paired with a buttoned-up denim shirt

Seriously? Who let me get this haircut? And the completely buttoned-up denim shirt? #tbt #myfirstheadshot #yikes

That time she rocked some severely blunt bangs for her class photo

Trying to rock some blunt bangs in 2nd grade. #TBT #missingmyfrontteeth

When she had a perm and braces at the same time

Red carpet ready. For some inexplicable reason, my mom let me perm and temporarily color (!) my hair when I was 10. Permed bangs? MOM. Also, I only had those braces for 6 months (shoulda been longer cause my teeth are NOT straight) but I took full advantage of the colored rubber bands for the holidays. Ps: there was no way I was excited about that travel version of CLUE. Just saying...: ????#fbf

Remember when bucket hats and Abercrombie t-shirts were a thing?

Summer of 1999. Abercrombie tshirts and bucket hats. Opening for this guy and his band. Look at my nervous smile! ???? #tbt #memories

This photo of Mandy, Sisqo and Pink is quintessential Y2K

Caught in a moment of questioning what was happening at #MTVSpringBreak in Cancun back in 2000. Or was I just over Sisqo? #thongthongthongthongthong #pinkisstillthegreatest #dontmisstheblondedays

Mandy may help the scrunchie make a well-deserved comeback

This weird half top-knot hybrid hairstyle (with a scrunchie!) used to my go-to hairstyle. For a loooong time. Yikes. #tbt #whatswithmyfacialexpression

