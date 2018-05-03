Mandy Moore's Most Hilarious & Cringey #TBT Photos Ranked

Before she was TV's favorite mom on "This Is Us," Mandy Moore was a reigning '90s pop princess and teen movie starlet of the early-aughts.

Since bursting onto the music scene in 1999 with her hit song "Candy," Mandy has survived almost every cringey style trend. Luckily, the 34-year-old star doesn't mind a hilarious stroll down memory lane, sharing her past fashion mishaps on social media. Here are some of Mandy's most embarrassing throwbacks!