Many Moore Releases Her First Original Song In 10 Years And We’re So Excited!

Mandy Moore is going back to her singing roots!

“When I Wasn’t Watchin” is the first single from her upcoming full-length album and her first original song in 10 years.

“I think everyone’s had the experience of feeling lost and not quite understanding how you’ve found yourself at a certain point in your life,” The singer-songwriter and actress said in a statement. “And I think the key is not to judge yourself for that. I’m a big believer in the idea that what you’ve journeyed through is ultimately going to factor into the person you become, and how you’ll greet whatever big challenge you face next.”

Mandy sang in projects linked to her acting career, including the soundtrack for her hit NBC TV show, “This Is Us” and 2010’s “Tangled.” Mandy was just 15-years-old when her hit song, “Candy” came out 20 years ago, briefly reaching Billboard’s Top 100 chart.

Mandy added, “The idea of diving back into music after so much time and personal change was really intimidating to me for a while,” she said in a statement. “But then I finally realized: I’m the only person who can make this move. It all has to start with me.”

There haven’t been any more details revealed yet for her first album since 2009’s Amanda Leigh, so we’ll just have to wait! But we’ll keep listening to this song on repeat.