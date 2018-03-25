Maren Morris Marries Ryan Hurd In Nashville Wedding!

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are married!
The country music standout, 27, tied the knot with singer-songwriter, Hurd, 31, on Saturday in Nashville, Access confirms. The duo met in Music City when they were both writing a song for Tim McGraw in 2013.
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd shared this sweet snap from their rehearsal dinner. (Credit: Instagram)
Maren has been sharing a countdown to their big day on her Instagram and Instagram Story for months. Just days ahead of the big day, she posted a sweet photo of their rehearsal dinner. She wore a pretty white dress with her hair pulled back half up, half down and rocked bold, purple eye makeup. The happy couple were all smiles in the sweet photo.
Earlier in the week, "The Middle" singer revealed she was writing her own vows. "Writing vows, feeling sentimental AF and dreaming of this guy being my freaking husband in a few days," Maren captioned this pic.
Ryan wasn't short on the sentiments, either. He released a song "Diamonds or Twine," which he played for his bride the night that he asked her to marry him.
"I wrote this song for you, played it for you in Michigan the night I asked you to marry me. Diamonds or twine, no matter what, I’ll be wrapped around your finger. I love you, MM. Here’s to forever," he shared.
Too cute!