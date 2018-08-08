Margot Kidder's Death Ruled A Suicide

The death of actress Margot Kidder – who famously starred alongside Christopher Reeve in the first "Superman" film series – has been ruled a suicide, The Associated Press reports.

Park County Coroner Richard Wood told the publication that the 69-year-old died in her Livingston, Mont., home on May 13 "as a result of a self-inflicted drug and alcohol overdose."

Margot's daughter, Maggie McGuane, concurred with the coroner's findings, telling The AP that she knew that suicide was the cause of her mother's death when she was first brought to Margot's home the day she died.

Maggie – who is "The Amityville Horror" star's only daughter with her first husband, novelist Thomas McGuane – added that she was relieved to have the truth out and stressed the importance of being "open and honest" about suicide "so there's not a cloud of shame in dealing with" the topic.