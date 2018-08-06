Margot Robbie Shows Off First Look As Sharon Tate In 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Margot Robbie debuts as Sharon Tate on the set of "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood." (Credit: Instagram)
Margot Robbie debuts as Sharon Tate.
Margot shared the first snap from the set of "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" where she plays Sharon Tate, the late actress who was murdered by members of the Manson Family in 1969. In the snap, Margot is wearing one of Sharon's classic looks — a black and white minidress with white boots and her hair down in sleek curls. Margot captioned the snap, "First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood @onceinhollywood."
"Once Upon A Time In Hollywood," directed by Quentin Tarantino, is set to be released in August 2019 and follows a TV actor (Leonardo DiCpario) and his stunt double (Brad Pitt) as they try and make a name for themselves in the film industry during the Charles Manson murders in 1969 in Los Angeles.
Sharon Tate, Actress and Model, aged 22 years old, pictured at her apartment in Belgravia, London, Friday 15th October 1965. (Photo by Eddie Waters/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)
Tate and four others were murdered by members of the Manson Family in the home she shared with her husband, director Roman Polanski. At the time of her death, Tate was eight-and-a-half months pregnant with the couple's son.
Do you think Margot looks like Sharon?