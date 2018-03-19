Margot Robbie's Picture With A Quokka (The Most Adorable Animal Ever) Is Everything!

Margot Robbie has already earned her spot as one of Hollywood's coolest actresses, but her latest selfie might be the cutest. 

The "I, Tonya" star posed for a picture with a quokka — an adorable furry little animal — during a trip to Rottnest Island, Western Australia. In the super cute snap, Margot is doing a kiss face while the tiny little animal mugs for the camera. 

Let's be honest — up until about 10 mins ago we had no idea what a quokka even was -- but the little guy, which looks like a mix between a squirrel and a koala is already our favorite thing ever. 

Thanks Margot, for the cuteness overload on a Monday. 

