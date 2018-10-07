Maria Menounos Shares Stunning Photos From Her 'Magical Fairytale' Greek Wedding

Maria Menounos and Kevin Undergaro had a super stunning wedding.
The author took to Instagram to share snaps of her second wedding to love Kevin Undergaro, which took place in Greece on Saturday.
The wedding featured a massive four-tiered cake that was garnished with fresh berries. Maria was all smiles as she sliced a piece for her man.
"Truly a magical fairytale. Huge Thanks to @catering.dipnosofistirion @dimitrisskarmoutsos for the most amazing food and for making every dream come true," Maria wrote on Instagram.
"Everything I had hoped for you took to a level I couldn’t even imagine. Thank you to both Dimitris! #mariaandkevensbigfatgreekwedding," she concluded.
The reception was gorgeous. The tables at the party were decorated with lemon trees and colorful lemon centerpieces.
Guests noshed on color-coordinated pastries and yellow
drinks, and there were even custom plates that read, "Maria &
Kevin."
Prior to the wedding, Maria took to Instagram to share a thought-filled video message about her big day.
"I've been planning this for like, maybe a month, but really I've been planning this for a long time in my heart, because I've always wanted to return to Greece and do our wedding here," she said. "Greece means so much to us, and our village, our roots… I'm so beyond thankful to all of our friends who put this together."
"My friend said, 'You don't need a wedding planners, we have all of our friends and we all love you, and we want to help you,'" she added. "Honestly, I feel like the luckiest girl in the world."
"I have the best husband, the best family," she continued. "Nothing's without its problems and nothing's perfect, but I am so blessed and so, so happy today that we get to do this amazing wedding, in this beautiful village."
Their first wedding took place on Fox's live New Year's Eve show in December 2017.
Congrats to the happy couple!
-- Stephanie Swaim