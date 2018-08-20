Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Look Sexier Than Ever In Fun In The Sun Vacation Snaps

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka soak up the sun together in a tropical getaway. (Credit: Instagram)
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka are officially in vacation mode!
The "Butterfly" singer and her boyfriend had some fun in the sun and sand during their vacation somewhere tropical. The couple was all smiles as they enjoyed a remote beach. Bryan was holding onto one of their dogs.
Mariah and Bryan seem to be going strong and are spending time on a yacht with her children Moroccan and Monroe. Mariah has been blowing up her Instagram with photos of their dreamy vacation.
Check them out…