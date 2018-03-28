Mariah Carey Hits Up Disneyland For Birthday Celebration With Her Twins

Mariah Carey is the happiest mom on Earth!

The music superstar celebrated her birthday at Disneyland on Tuesday, and brought her 6-year-old twins along for the fun.

Mariah shared a sweet Instagram snap of Moroccan and Monroe cuddling with their famous mama alongside a bevy of gifts and colorful decorations. The little ones also adorably cheered Mimi on as she blew out her candles in a video posted to the singer's Instagram story.

"Mommy, make a wish!" one of the twins shouted in the clip, as Mariah smiled for the camera amid a round of applause.

Mariah famously refers to birthdays as "anniversaries," and noted her special day this year as such.

"Anniversary celebrations at the most festive place on earth!" she wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of herself holding a bundle of Mickey Mouse-shaped balloons.

The glam hitmaker went relatively casual for her special day, donning a Wu-Tang Clan t-shirt and black leggings.

She and #demkids got an early start to the festivities over the weekend, making a splash at last weekend's Kids' Choice Awards. Mariah and ex Nick Cannon hit the orange carpet with their twins in coordinating outfits, repeating their family outing from last year's show. 

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon arrive with children Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Scott Cannon at the 31st Annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on March 24, 2018 at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

(Getty Images)

-- Erin Biglow

