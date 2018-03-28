Mariah Carey Hits Up Disneyland For Birthday Celebration With Her Twins

Mariah Carey is the happiest mom on Earth!

The music superstar celebrated her birthday at Disneyland on Tuesday, and brought her 6-year-old twins along for the fun.

Mariah shared a sweet Instagram snap of Moroccan and Monroe cuddling with their famous mama alongside a bevy of gifts and colorful decorations. The little ones also adorably cheered Mimi on as she blew out her candles in a video posted to the singer's Instagram story.