Mariah Carey Loses It When She Sees A Shark Swimming Next To Her Yacht

Mariah Carey is apparently not a fan of shark week!
The "We Belong Together" singer, 48, told her fans she was "angry" and "upset" after she spied a shark swimming just feet from her yacht. Mariah shared a video of the shark making its way through the water and couldn't help but talk about its size.
In the background, her kiddos can be heard asking why she's so upset.
Despite the shark encounter, it looks like Mariah and her kiddos Morocco and Monroe were having an otherwise good time during their yacht getaway. Mariah shared several snaps form their dreamy boat ride, including one where they are checking out the sunset.
And another where little Monroe is posing with her momma in matching wetsuits!
Mariah is chilling with her kiddos before she hits Las Vegas again for her residency "The Butterfly Returns" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on August 31.