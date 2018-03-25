Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon Hit The 2018 Kids' Choice Awards In Matching Outfits With Their Kids

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon are all about the matching outfits!
The exes hit the orange carpet at the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday in totally matching outfits with their twin children, Moroccan and Monroe. Mariah rocked a black leather jacket, black skinny jeans, black heels, a set of sunglasses, and wore her hair up in a high ponytail. Monroe matched her A-list mama and also rocked a leather jacket, a ponytail, and shades.
Moroccan Scott Cannon (top), Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey, and Monroe Cannon attend Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum on March 24, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The guys did it up a little different. Nick, 37, and Moroccan rocked white and orange tracksuits perfect for the Nickelodeon event.
Nick and Mariah split back in 2014, but have remained close because of their kids.