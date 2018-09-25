Mariah Carey Will Perform At The 2018 American Music Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

Mariah Carey is hitting the stage for the 2018 American Music Awards and bringing her new music to her fans!

Mimi will make her world television debut of "With You," the first single from her new album and it will be her first performance at the award show in over a decade! She last joined the AMAs stage in 2008 and made her debut at the award show in 1991 when she performed her classic hit, "Someday."

The "Butterfly" singer is just one of many big names announced to perform at the AMAs. The 2018 American Music Awards will be hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and previously announced performers include, Ty Dolla $ign and Carrie Underwood. The evening is shaping up to be a big one!

Watch the show broadcast live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8:00 p.m. EDT, on ABC.



