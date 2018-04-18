Mark Ballas & Wife Posts Nude Snaps To Mark The End Of Their Honeymoon

Mark Ballas & BC Jean clearly enjoyed their honeymoon!

The "Dancing With the Stars" alum took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a pic to mark the end of his weeks-long honeymoon with wife BC Jean — and the pic is definitely turning heads!

Mark posted a picture where he's standing completely nude and staring out at the ocean from the pool deck of his hotel room. The picture gives fans a full shot of his bare bottom. He captioned the picture, "BACK from our honeyMOON! 🌝 📷: @bcjean."

BC marked the special occasion with a picture with the exact same pose. Mark & BC both clearly emphasized the MOON in their captions, likely joking about how they gave fans a full moon.

The duo jetted off to an undisclosed location on March 27, over a year after they exchanged "I dos" in Malibu. The pair stayed off social media throughout their trip, only posting these saucy snaps to mark the end. 

Now that's one way to remember a romantic getaway! 

