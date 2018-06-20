Mark Henry, Sting, Charlotte Flair and More WWE Stars React To Leon White Aka Vader's Death

Leon White aka WWE wrestler Vader has passed away at 63 years old. (Credit: Twitter)
Leon White aka WWE wrestler Vader passed away on Monday of heart failure at just 63 years old.
His son Jesse White, confirmed the news on Twitter on Wednesday sharing a photo of his dad sitting next to a heavyweight wrestling championship belt. He captioned the photo, "It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone that my father, Leon White, passed away on Monday night (6/18/18) at approximately 7:25pm."
Jesse posted a second tweet with another picture of Vader, which explained his death at a young age. "Around a month ago my father was diagnosed with a severe case of Pneumonia. He fought extremely hard and clinically was making progress. Unfortunately, on Monday night his heart had enough and it was his time."
The WWE family reacted to the tragic loss of Vader. WWE star Sting wrote, "Loved working with Leon, loved the friendship I had with him for many years, and especially these last 8 months of his life. He will truly be missed."
Mark Henry shared his thoughts for his family writing, "Lifting you and family up in prayer brother."
Check out all the WWE family's reactions to the loss below: