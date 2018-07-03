Mark Wahlberg Flashes His Super Ripped Abs As He Celebrates LeBron James Going To Los Angeles

Mark Wahlberg has six big reasons that he's excited for LeBron James to go to the Los Angeles Lakers!

The "Wahlburgers" star flashed his six-pack abs in a shirtless picture on Monday on Instagram as he congratulated LeBron James on going to the Lakers and simultaneously made a funny play for his home team, the Boston Celtics.

Mark captioned his flexing photo, "Congrats @kingjames going to the Lakers. @celtics will now run the East for a LONG TIME. #allthewayup."