Mark Wahlberg Makes Surprise Visit to Fort Benning To Thank Military Members

Mark Wahlberg is currently in Atlanta filming his "Instant Family" movie, but he put his film schedule on hold for a day to make a surprise appearance at Fort Benning military base.



The "Deepwater Horizon" star shared a picture on Instagram with members of the military and captioned the snap, "Thank you, Fort Benning, GA! 🇺🇸

In an interview with local news station WRBL, Mark said he really enjoys coming out to show his support to members of the armed forces.

"Because of what they do for us, the security they provide us, the sacrifice they make, you know these guys are going away from their families and their children and their spouses and so it's only right we come and give them thanks and praises as often as possible," he said.

Adding that he's always surprised when so many people come to see him since he's just as excited to see them.

"Anytime I get an opportunity to come and personally thank the men and women who serve our country I look forward to doing that and jump at the opportunity.