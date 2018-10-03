Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His Abs As He Displays His Favorite 'Dad Bod" T-Shirt

If all 'Dad Bods" looked like Marky Mark’s, we would be in business!

Mark Wahlberg's abs were on full display as he showed Instagram followers his favorite shirt that reads "DAD BOD" – ironic much?

For those that need a little refresher on the slang, a "Dad Bod" refers to a man's physique that has become a little husky over years of drinking beer and wrangling little ones!