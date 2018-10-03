Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His Abs As He Displays His Favorite 'Dad Bod" T-Shirt

If all 'Dad Bods" looked like Marky Mark’s, we would be in business!
Mark Wahlberg's abs were on full display as he showed Instagram followers his favorite shirt that reads "DAD BOD" – ironic much?
For those that need a little refresher on the slang, a "Dad Bod" refers to a man's physique that has become a little husky over years of drinking beer and wrangling little ones!
This 47-year-old father-of-four definitely has not lost his edge, and by the looks of it is hitting the gym on a regular basis! Lucky for us, his sense of humor has stuck around as well.
"This is my favorite, Travis Mathew "DAD BOD" shirt," Mark joked in the video.
He goes on to talk about a few of his other favorite brands including Callaway Golf as he leads us along a mini tour of his (enormous) closet featuring a 10' foot long shoe wall behind him…
Mark captioned the video, "@travismathew @callawaygolf @ogio what's our next move guys!?"
It's hard to say what the "Other Guys" star is up to, but we would love to see him sporting that "DAD BOD" shirt wherever he goes!