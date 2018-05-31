Maroon 5 Drops All-Star 'Girls Like You' Cardi B Remix Featuring Camila Cabello, Tiffany Haddish, Gal Gadot, Ellen DeGeneres and More!

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs as part of the iTunes Festival at The Roundhouse on September 11, 2014 in London

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs as part of the iTunes Festival at The Roundhouse on September 11, 2014 in London (Getty Images)

Maroon 5 brought in tons of A-list ladies to drop their 'Girls Like You' Cardi B remix. The video seems pretty simple at first with Maroon 5 standing against a dark backdrop. The camera swirls around Adam Levine and then every time it pans over him, an A-list lady appears dancing behind him. 

The group includes some pretty powerful women: Camila Cabello, Tiffany Haddish, Gal Gadot, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, Sarah Silverman, Youtube star Lily Singh, tech entrepreneur Amani Al-Khatahtbeh,  "Transparent" actress Trace Lysette, Angy Rivera, Ellen DeGeneres,  and so many more. 

Each woman represents a really powerful message in their own right. 

Cardi B also makes an appearance, dropping her epic verses about working as a stripper before she became a massive pop star. 

Check out the super cool video below!

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News