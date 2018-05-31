Maroon 5 Drops All-Star 'Girls Like You' Cardi B Remix Featuring Camila Cabello, Tiffany Haddish, Gal Gadot, Ellen DeGeneres and More!

Maroon 5 brought in tons of A-list ladies to drop their 'Girls Like You' Cardi B remix. The video seems pretty simple at first with Maroon 5 standing against a dark backdrop. The camera swirls around Adam Levine and then every time it pans over him, an A-list lady appears dancing behind him.

The group includes some pretty powerful women: Camila Cabello, Tiffany Haddish, Gal Gadot, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, Sarah Silverman, Youtube star Lily Singh, tech entrepreneur Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, "Transparent" actress Trace Lysette, Angy Rivera, Ellen DeGeneres, and so many more.

Each woman represents a really powerful message in their own right.

Cardi B also makes an appearance, dropping her epic verses about working as a stripper before she became a massive pop star.

