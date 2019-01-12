‘Married At First Sight’ Star Jamie Otis Reveals She Suffered Another Miscarriage

Jamie Otis is grieving another unimaginable loss. The “Married at First Sight” star has suffered her second miscarriage in just four months.
Jamie shared the sad news in an emotional Instagram post on Friday, revealing that she and husband Doug Hehner had just been given a grim prognosis from their doctor.
View this post on Instagram
So thankful for this little one and her daddy.🙏🏻 Our doc appointment didn’t go well today.😢 • I’m devastated. We’ve had a “failed miscarriage.” Our baby formed and there was an amniotic sac, but while the amniotic sac continued to grow the baby stopped at some point.😰 • We had three options. 1) Wait for my body to miscarry our baby naturally. 2) Go to the hospital and have a D&C. 3) Take medication to help my body miscarry quicker. • I really don’t want to have to go to the OR and have a D&C for obvious reasons. I’d love for my body to just naturally take the proper course, but since we don’t know how long that would take and since there’s a small risk for infection I opted to take the medicine and hope and pray it works so I don’t have to have a D&C.🙏🏻 • I can’t thank you all enough for all the love, support, prayers, and encouragement you’ve sent us. You have no idea how much that has helped both @doughehner & I. You guys are the most amazing community of women & men here on instagram & social media and I hope you know how much we appreciate you all.🙏🏻💗 We are so blessed to have such amazing Frans. We love you guys. ❤️ • Spending the rest of the day in bed thanking God from the bottom.of.my.heart for our rainbow baby, @henleygracehehner 👶🏼🌈 Feeling so blessed to have her to hold while my heart aches!🙏🏻 • • #pregnancy #journey #pregnancyloss #awareness #miscarriage #support #momlife #rainbowbaby #momsofinstagram #girlmom #mommyhood #moms #momproblems #pregnancylossawareness #miscarriagesupport #10weekspregnant #1in4 #yourenotalone #angelbaby
WATCH: Selena Gomez’s Mom Shares A Heartbreaking Post About Her Past Miscarriage
“Our doc appointment didn’t go well today,” she wrote, alongside a crying emoji. “I’m devastated.”
The 32-year-old explained that she and Doug were told their little one had stopped growing, despite the presence of an amniotic sac. Jamie went on to explain the choices they considered moving forward.
“We had three options. 1) Wait for my body to miscarry our baby naturally. 2) Go to the hospital and have a D&C. 3) Take medication to help my body miscarry quicker,” she wrote.
D&C is the abbreviation for dilation and curettage, a surgical procedure performed after a miscarriage to physically remove the contents of the uterus – an option Jamie hoped to avoid.
“I’d love for my body to just naturally take the proper course, but since we don’t know how long that would take and since there’s a small risk for infection I opted to take the medicine and hope and pray it works so I don’t have to have a D&C,” she continued, adding a praying hands emoji.
Jamie and Doug announced her pregnancy over the holiday season with an adorable Instagram video featuring their 16-month-old daughter, Henley Grace.
View this post on Instagram
So excited to finally share the news that we’re PREGNANT!!!💫🤰🏼✨ • I also want to be sensitive to all the mama’s who have been TTC but are struggling.🙏🏻 The road to conception wasn’t easy for us and I know there’s a involuntary pain that sneaks up on you when it seems like everyone and their sister is getting pregnant but you. ….I was so thankful to have the @avawomen bracelet throughout our #ttc process. I wore Ava every night to tell me my most fertile days in real-time, and I can tell you – it’s crazy accurate. I can say with certainty that wearing this bracelet is a big reason I’m pregnant. I wanted to share it with you in case you’re on the struggle to conceive boat too.🙏🏻💗 … I’m a proud partner of Ava & I reached out to see if I could get you ladies a discount in case you’re in need of some help too. You can use code JAMIEOTIS for $20 off at avawomen.com – I’m sending all of you hopeful mamas lots and lots of love and baby dust.✨🙏🏻👶🏼💫 • And as you can see, Gracie is just THRILLED to be promoted to big sister!🤷🏻♀️😂💗 • • #avawomen #avapartner #ttccommunity #pregnancyjourney #pregnant #babyfever #preggers #prego #bestbigsister #mommyhood #momlife #tryingtoconceive #hopeful
MORE: Jana Kramer Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage: ‘It’s A Silent Struggle’
The couple has faced difficulties in expanding their family since meeting and tying the knot on “Married at First Sight” back in 2014. In September, Jamie shared that she had a “chemical pregnancy,” which occurs shortly after implantation of a fertilized egg.
She and Doug also lost their baby boy, Johnathan, in 2016 when Jamie was four months along.
Despite the hardships, the reality alum remains grateful to be a proud mother to Henley and for her and Doug’s loyal fans.
“I can’t thank you all enough for all the love, support, prayers, and encouragement you’ve sent us. You have no idea how much that has helped both @doughehner & I,” she wrote.
“Spending the rest of the day in bed thanking God from the bottom.of.my.heart for our rainbow baby, @henleygracehehner,” she added. “Feeling so blessed to have her to hold while my heart aches!”
Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.