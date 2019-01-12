‘Married At First Sight’ Star Jamie Otis Reveals She Suffered Another Miscarriage

Jamie Otis is grieving another unimaginable loss. The “Married at First Sight” star has suffered her second miscarriage in just four months.

Jamie shared the sad news in an emotional Instagram post on Friday, revealing that she and husband Doug Hehner had just been given a grim prognosis from their doctor.

“Our doc appointment didn’t go well today,” she wrote, alongside a crying emoji. “I’m devastated.”

The 32-year-old explained that she and Doug were told their little one had stopped growing, despite the presence of an amniotic sac. Jamie went on to explain the choices they considered moving forward.

“We had three options. 1) Wait for my body to miscarry our baby naturally. 2) Go to the hospital and have a D&C. 3) Take medication to help my body miscarry quicker,” she wrote.

D&C is the abbreviation for dilation and curettage, a surgical procedure performed after a miscarriage to physically remove the contents of the uterus – an option Jamie hoped to avoid.

“I’d love for my body to just naturally take the proper course, but since we don’t know how long that would take and since there’s a small risk for infection I opted to take the medicine and hope and pray it works so I don’t have to have a D&C,” she continued, adding a praying hands emoji.

Jamie and Doug announced her pregnancy over the holiday season with an adorable Instagram video featuring their 16-month-old daughter, Henley Grace.

The couple has faced difficulties in expanding their family since meeting and tying the knot on “Married at First Sight” back in 2014. In September, Jamie shared that she had a “chemical pregnancy,” which occurs shortly after implantation of a fertilized egg.

She and Doug also lost their baby boy, Johnathan, in 2016 when Jamie was four months along.

Despite the hardships, the reality alum remains grateful to be a proud mother to Henley and for her and Doug’s loyal fans.

“I can’t thank you all enough for all the love, support, prayers, and encouragement you’ve sent us. You have no idea how much that has helped both @doughehner & I,” she wrote.

“Spending the rest of the day in bed thanking God from the bottom.of.my.heart for our rainbow baby, @henleygracehehner,” she added. “Feeling so blessed to have her to hold while my heart aches!”

