'Married At First Sight' Star Jamie Otis Reveals She Had A Chemical Pregnancy In An Emotional Post

"Married at First Sight" star Jamie Otis is opening up about experiencing a chemical pregnancy in an emotional new post.

She took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snap of her holding her baby daughter Henley Grace.

"Sorry I've been MIA, this very bizarre positive pregnancy test then negative test then faint positive lines gave me hope that Gracie was going to become a big sis in 9 months, but the night before last I began having terrible contraction-like pains & spotting. Then over the night full blown everything - if you know what i mean," she began.