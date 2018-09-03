'Married At First Sight' Star Jamie Otis Reveals She Had A Chemical Pregnancy In An Emotional Post

"Married at First Sight" star Jamie Otis is opening up about experiencing a chemical pregnancy in an emotional new post.
She took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snap of her holding her baby daughter Henley Grace.
"Sorry I've been MIA, this very bizarre positive pregnancy test then negative test then faint positive lines gave me hope that Gracie was going to become a big sis in 9 months, but the night before last I began having terrible contraction-like pains & spotting. Then over the night full blown everything - if you know what i mean," she began.
"I'm a nurse so I had my suspicions; but my midwife confirmed I had a chemical pregnancy," she added. "I don't know why some people have it seemingly SO easy to get preggers & carry their babies to term and others struggle?"
"What i do know is that i am so, so thankful for this little girl [and her daddy] right here. It's like she knew mommy was in so much pain bc she just wanted to be held and snuggled all night long," she continued.
A chemical pregnancy is "an early pregnancy loss that occurs shortly after implantation," according to Healthline.com.
But despite the sad turn of events, the reality star is remaining positive and thanked her fans.
"I also want to THANK YOU. I was hoping that if I put it out there that maybe all your prayers & positive energy would help me along this pregnancy because there is no doubt in my mind that all your support & encouragement while i was pregnant with Gracie helped me have such a smooth pregnancy," she wrote. "I'll forever be grateful for YOU."
The 32-year-old, who previously experience another miscarriage when losing baby Jonathan in 2016, also shared that the experience makes her want a second child with hubby Doug Hehner even more.
"We have to wait a cycle before trying again, but I am on a mission to make Gracie a big sis now. ...has this happened to anyone else where you go through a loss & then all you want - the only healing thought - is to become pregnant with a healthy pregnancy?! This happened to me after our sweet Johnathan," she wrote. " & the same feelings have come back."
Jamie and Doug share daughter Henley who recently celebrated her first birthday.
The parents posted a sweet pic of their baby girl on Aug. 21 in a pink outfit a day ahead of her bday.
"Im turning O N E tomorrow," the caption reads.
