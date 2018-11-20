Martha Stewart Gets Very Excited About Her Pal Snoop Dogg's Hollywood Walk Of Fame!

Snoop Dogg finally got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and no one is more excited than his good pal, Martha Stewart!
Snoop Dogg was joined by Pharrell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jimmy Kimmel and more celebs as he was honored for his accomplishment in Hollywood on Monday.
The 47-year-old rapper shared plenty of photos from the event, so Martha decided to show some love to her good friend in the comment section!
"Wow wow wow [Or] should I say bow wow wow dogg!!!!!!" she wrote.
Artwork for 'Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner' (VH1)
Martha and Snoop have a bond that dates back to 2008, when Snoop appeared as a reoccurring guest-star on the "Martha" show. With her flair for home-making and his extensive vocabulary of "izzles," this friendship was destined for greatness.
Fast forward to today, the cooking duo now co-host on "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" on VH1, so it was only fitting that the lifestyle expert give her long-time friend a special shout out on his big day!
Congrats Snoop Dizzle Dogg!