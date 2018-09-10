Martina Navratilova Sounds Off On Serena Williams' Sexism Claims: 'She Had The Right Message, But It Wasn't The Right Time'

Navratilova spoke to the New York Times in an op-ed about the situation.

"Had I behaved like that on a tennis court, I would have expected to get everything that happened to Serena," she shared. It should’ve ended right there with the point warning, but Serena just couldn’t let it go."

She added, "She completely had the right message about women’s inequality, but it wasn’t the right time to bring it up."

"Ms. Williams was absolutely marvelous toward Ms. Osaka after the match. A true champion at her best. But during the match — well, enough said. The way Ms. Osaka carried herself both during and after the match was truly inspiring. So is there a double standard in tennis? We do need to take a hard look at our sport, without any rose-colored glasses, and root out any inconsistencies and prejudices that might be there. Tennis is a very democratic sport, and we need to make sure it stays that way," she continued. "But it is also on individual players to conduct themselves with respect for the sport we love so dearly. Because we all look so forward to the next time Ms. Williams and Ms. Osaka play each other; hopefully the drama will come from their magnificent shots and their fierce competitiveness — two athletes showing us how it is done, inspiring us all in the process."

