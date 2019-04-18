Marvel Stars Stand Up To Cancer In Powerful Video

Chris Evans, Brie Larson and more of the Marvel gang are standing up to cancer in a powerful new video.

Several of the Avengers including, Chris (Captain America), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), and Danai Gurira (Okoye) are all in the video, which was a co-production between Mastercard, Stand Up to Cancer and Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame! Survivors featured include Arnold, Lori and Pearl, as well as Dave, an esophageal cancer survivor, Phuong, a rectal cancer survivor, and Robyn, a breast cancer survivor.

Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), Mastercard and Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame announced today that they are teaming up to take down one of the biggest villains of all, cancer, with an impactful new Public Service Announcement scheduled to launch in April.

The PSA campaign features Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame Super Heroes alongside real-life heroes: cancer survivors. The two global brands are collaborating to raise awareness for SU2C to help all patients become long-term survivors. The PSA will come to life across print, TV, radio, digital and out-of-home networks, aligning with the premiere of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame in theaters April 26, 2019.

Check it out below!