Marvel Universe Fan-Favorites Join Brie Larson As 'Captain Marvel' Begins Production

The film will bring the MCU to a previously unexplored era – the 1990s! "Captain Marvel" follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.

Thanks to the film's radical 90s time jump, fan favorite characters who have died in previous films are set to reappear in "Captain Marvel."

The studio announced that "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" star Clark Gregg rounds out the cast list, meaning Agent Coulson will return to the big screen once again. Coulson died by Loki's hand in the first "Avengers" film, but was secretly brought back to life to lead the ABC series. Captain America, Iron Man and the rest of the Avengers remain unaware of his resurrection.