Matt Damon Jokes About Ben Affleck's Huge Tattoo: 'I Support Him In His Artistic Expression'

That's what friends are for! Matt Damon gave his longtime buddy Ben Affleck a little ribbing over his huge phoenix tattoo.

After telling Access (and quite a few other people) that his colorful phoenix tattoo was temporary, Ben was spotted shirtless while he was shooting scenes for his new film "Triple Frontier" in Hawaii — and the super colorful ink was on full display.

Ben's ink has been the talk of Hollywood this week, so it was not a huge surprise when Trevor Noah asked his pal Matt what he thought about the tat during his appearance on "The Daily Show."

"It's not one man's job to tell another man what he can do to his back," Matt jokingly said. "I support him in all of his artistic expression."