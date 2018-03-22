Matt Damon Jokes About Ben Affleck's Huge Tattoo: 'I Support Him In His Artistic Expression'

That's what friends are for! Matt Damon gave his longtime buddy Ben Affleck a little ribbing over his huge phoenix tattoo.
After telling Access (and quite a few other people) that his colorful phoenix tattoo was temporary, Ben was spotted shirtless while he was shooting scenes for his new film "Triple Frontier" in Hawaii — and the super colorful ink was on full display.
Ben's ink has been the talk of Hollywood this week, so it was not a huge surprise when Trevor Noah asked his pal Matt what he thought about the tat during his appearance on "The Daily Show."
"It's not one man's job to tell another man what he can do to his back," Matt jokingly said. "I support him in all of his artistic expression."
(Getty Images)
The pair, who grew up in the Boston area together, have been pals for years. Matt also took a couple cracks about their lifelong friendship.
"Unfortunately, I can't seem to shake him," he said about Ben. "I've known him since I was 10, so it's 37 years."
Damon isn't the only big star to take a little dig at Ben's fresh ink. His ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, told Vanity Fair in February 2016 that her hometown had a phrase about his artistic expression.
"You know what we would say in my hometown about that? 'Bless his heart,'" Jennifer remarked about the gigantic tattoo. "A phoenix rising from the ashes. Am I the ashes in this scenario?"
"I take umbrage. I refuse to be the ashes," she continued.
It looks like everyone has something to say about the big tat!