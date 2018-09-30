Matt Damon Shotguns A Beer As Brett Kavanaugh In 'Saturday Night Live' Cold Open

For the skit, the show amped up some of the hot-button issues as well as the most talked-about moments on social media, including his emotional testimony, his seemingly hot temper, the amount of water glasses he drank and his use of a high school calendar as testimony. But then Damon took it to a whole new level when he even showed off how well he could shotgun a beer!

The rest of the "Saturday Night Live" crew played a variety of senators and — naturally, it led to a pretty buzzy night.

Check out the full skit below.