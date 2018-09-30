Matt Damon Shotguns A Beer As Brett Kavanaugh In 'Saturday Night Live' Cold Open

Matt Damon as Judge Brett Kavanaugh during "Kavanaugh Hearing Cold Open" in Studio 8H on Saturday, September 29, 2018 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Matt Damon came in hot as Brett Kavanaugh on the season premiere of "Saturday Night Live." The Oscar award-winning star played the embattled Supreme Court nominee in the show's cold open and poked fun at his recent senate hearing where he tried to explain the accusations laid forth by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.
Pictured: Kyle Mooney as Sen. Kennedy, Aidy Bryant, Mikey Day as Sen. Tillis, Kate McKinnon as Sen. Lindsey Graham, Beck Bennett as Sen. Orrin Hatch, Alex Moffat as Chairman Grassley, Cecily Strong as Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Pete Davidson as Sen. Whitehouse, Rachel Dratch as Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Chris Redd as Sen. Cory Booker during "Kavanaugh Hearing Cold Open" in Studio 8H on Saturday, September 29, 2018 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
For the skit, the show amped up some of the hot-button issues as well as the most talked-about moments on social media, including his emotional testimony, his seemingly hot temper, the amount of water glasses he drank and his use of a high school calendar as testimony. But then Damon took it to a whole new level when he even showed off how well he could shotgun a beer!
The rest of the "Saturday Night Live" crew played a variety of senators and — naturally, it led to a pretty buzzy night.
Check out the full skit below.