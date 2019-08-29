Matthew McConaughey Is Now Teaching At The University of Texas

Matthew McConaughey is adding a new role to his slew of award-winning films but this time he’s going to be a professor in real-life.

The actor has now been officially appointed as “professor of practice” in the department of Radio-Television-Film at the University of Texas in Austin, his alma mater. Even though he lacks a PhD the Moody College of Communication has recognized his professional career and the time he has already dedicated to working with students, McConaughey has been a visiting instructor since 2015.

“It’s the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school. Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them,” McConaughey said in a statement. “Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art – no matter the time or generation. The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus.”

The Academy-Award winning actor earned a film degree in 1993 from UT Austin. With his experience starring in more than 50 films and being a producer, these are some pretty lucky students who will get to be taught by such a superstar. Can we sign up too?

