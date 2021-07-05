Matthew McConaughey Says America Is Going Through Puberty In Fourth Of July Speech

Matthew McConaughey gave fans a very real way to think about the United States of America on the nation’s Independence Day.

In a Fourth of July message, the “Dazed and Confused” actor took to Twitter to share a video about the state of the country on its 245th birthday.

“As we celebrate our independence today, as we celebrate our birth as a nation, the day that kick-started a revolution to gain our sovereignty, let’s admit that this last year, this trip around the sun, was also another head-scratcher,” McConaughey said. “But let’s also remember that we’re babies as a country,” he added.

happy 245th birthday America – lets rock pic.twitter.com/MiLKZ0HN8y — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) July 4, 2021

“We’re basically going through puberty in comparison to other countries’ time line, and we’re going to go through growing pains.”

“This is not an excuse, this is just the reality, and this is good, because we gotta keep learning, we gotta keep maturing, we gotta keep striving, we gotta keep climbing, we gotta keep building,” the “Dallas Buyers Club” star continued.

“And we gotta make sure we maintain hope along the way, as we continue to evolve,” McConaughey added. “Because the alternative sucks.”

The sincere message seemed to catch some fans off-guard, but the Texas-native is reportedly thinking about running for governor of the Lone Star state. He’s also been extremely active in local political and national campaigns, often lending his star power to causes in the community he cares about.