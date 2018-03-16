Matthew Morrison's 'Heart Is Broken' Over Alleged Dog Abuse On His Upcoming Film 'Crazy Alien'

Matthew Morrison tweeted that his "heart is broken" over an alleged incident of dog abuse on his upcoming film "Crazy Alien."

PETA is calling for a boycott of Chinese sci-fi comedy over the alleged animal cruelty. The organization released a video of the incident in question on Thursday, which they claim came from an anonymous whistleblower on set.

The grainy video shows a spinning cage being flung into a river. According to peta's tipster, a German Shepherd was locked inside the cage and subjected to the stunt for multiple takes. The source reportedly told peta the incident was "awful to witness," calling it "one of the worst animal cruelty acts I have ever seen."



Matthew Morrison shot his scenes for “Crazy Alien" in China last fall. The "Glee" alum took to twitter after learning about the video.



"My heart is broken to see any animal treated this way,” he wrote in part. "Had I been on set or known about this, I would have made all efforts to stop this. I've called the producers to express my outrage."



The production company behind the "Crazy Alien," Dirty Monkey Films Group, has not made a public statement regarding the allegations, nor has the film's director, Ning Hao.

