Matthew Perry Reveals He Has Spent The Past '3 Months In A Hospital Bed'

"From an outsider's perspective, it would seem like I had it all," He told People back in 2013. "It was actually a very lonely time for me, because I was suffering from alcoholism."

Over time, Matthew worked hard towards sobriety and now owns his own sober-living facility named Perry House. He has also become a voice for people struggling with addiction.

"The best thing about me is that if an alcoholic come up to me and says 'Can you help me stop drinking?' I can say yes," He shared in 2015 with The Hollywood Reporter.

Get better soon, Matthew!



--Lauren Herbert