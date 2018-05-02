Meek Mill Posts A Pic Of 'Old Kanye' — 'We Miss You Bro'

It looks like Meek Mill is longing for the days when Kanye West was just his buddy.



The rapper posted a picture of Kanye on his Instagram account which appeared to be a memorial-like tribute with graffiti and a picture of Kanye Omari West.

The graffiti had multiple important references. It read, "02/10/14" on one side and" 09/11/07" on the side. It also had RIP "Old Kanye" scribbled across the top and 'We Miss You" scribbled on the bottom. There were also words that read, "poor poor poor Chi town." All of the references seem to be making note of Kanye's humble beginnings in Chicago. The first date notes his first album College Dropout, which was released in 2004. The second date notes his Graduation album release date.