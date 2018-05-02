Meek Mill Posts A Pic Of 'Old Kanye' — 'We Miss You Bro'

It looks like Meek Mill is longing for the days when Kanye West was just his buddy.
The rapper posted a picture of Kanye on his Instagram account which appeared to be a memorial-like tribute with graffiti and a picture of Kanye Omari West.
The graffiti had multiple important references. It read, "02/10/14" on one side and" 09/11/07" on the side. It also had RIP "Old Kanye" scribbled across the top and 'We Miss You" scribbled on the bottom. There were also words that read, "poor poor poor Chi town." All of the references seem to be making note of Kanye's humble beginnings in Chicago. The first date notes his first album College Dropout, which was released in 2004. The second date notes his Graduation album release date.
Meek's post follows a particularly jarring rant that Kanye made during an interview with TMZ on Tuesday where he confessed to getting liposuction and having an opioid addiction.
"I was drugged the fuck out, bro, I was drugged out. I was on opioids. Two days after I got off of opioids -- I was addicted to opioids -- I'm in the hospital," Kanye told the TMZ newsroom.
Meek was released from prison on April 24 after serving 5 months and has been posting a lot on social media. He also recently did an interview with NBC's Lester Holt -- his first since leaving prison -- about the injustices within the justice system.
"I had eight years of probation that turned to 16 years of probation. Something is not working." Meek's interview air on Dateline this Sunday, May 6 at 7/6c.