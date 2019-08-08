Meet The 4 New Couples Who Are Testing Their Relationships On ‘Temptation Island’

These four couple are putting their relationships to the ultimate test! While 24 desirable singles, 12 men and 12 women, are looking to find their forever love on “Temptation Island,” four couples are just trying to figure out if they’ve already found The One.

Get to know the four couples, who all chatted with Access just hours before their journey on “Temptation Island” began:

ASHLEY HOWLAND (25) & CASEY STARCHAK (26)

CURRENT CITY: Deland, Florida

ASHLEY: Dental Assistant

CASEY: Online Sales

DATING: 1.5 years

It was love at first swipe for these two! Ashley and Casey met on a popular dating app a year and a half ago and have been together ever since. However, it hasn’t been all right swipes for this pair. The couple, who recently moved in together, has serious trust and commitment issues. Ashley and Casey both told Access that they believe they can survive “Temptation Island,” but will Ashley’s past stir up some trouble?

“We started off with a rocky foundation, so we want to go back to the beginning and build that trust that should have been there a long time ago,” Casey confessed to Access.

ESONICA VEIRA (30) & GAVIN ROCKER (26)

CURRENT CITY: Decatur, GA

SONICA: Leasing Professional

GAVIN: Private Security

DATING: 1.5 years

Esonica is ready to get engaged, but Gavin might not be ready to make that life-long commitment! The former beauty queen needs to know if her athletic man is ready to say “yes” to forever. Gavin has confessed to not being faithful in the past, but he doesn’t want to be judged on his old mistakes. The two are coming on the show to see if they can make it to the finish line. If the two make it through “Temptation Island,” will Gavin get down on one knee?

“Marriage is definitely in my mind, but we don’t want to do anything prematurely,” Gavin admitted to Access.

ASHLEY GOLDSON (30) & RICK FLEUR (32)

CURRENT CITY: Boston, MA

ASHLEY: Store Manager

RICK: Model

DATING: 4 years

Ashley and Rick’s relationship has been through it all! Serious sparks flew on the couple’s very first date, but Rick was still having some flirty convos with other women behind his leading lady’s back. Rick has expressed his love for Ashley time and time again, but he blames his “playful” ways on growing up in a broken home. Will Rick have a little too much fun during his time on “Temptation Island?”

“I am all into the fairytale … hopefully (Rick) proves to me that he’s not going to do anything stupid to jeopardize that,” Ashley told Access.

KATE GRIFFITH (34) & DAVID BENAVIDEZ (28)

CURRENT CITY: Hoboken, NJ

KATE: Sales Executive

DAVID: Sales Executive

DATING: 3 years

Kate and David were rival sales executives who quickly turned into lovers! Since then, the couple has been in a serious relationship for three years. The two both swear that they’ve been 100% faithful to one another… but will their past full of infidelities come back to hunt their relationship? Kate hinted to Access that she wasn’t completely positive she was ready to have David be tempted on “Temptation Island.”

“By going on this show, I may lose my best friend,” Kate tearfully said to Access.

You can watch the couples’ journeys to forever all unfold when “Temptation Island” returns to USA Network this October for season 2.