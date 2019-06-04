Meet The New ‘Teen Mom’ Who Will Be Taking Jenelle Evans’ Place

“Teen Mom 2” officially has a new star after Jenelle Evans was fired earlier this year amid drama with her husband David Eason.

READ: Jenelle Evans Breaks Her Silence On Getting Fired From ‘Teen Mom 2’: ‘I Saw It Coming’

During Monday’s “Teen Mom 2” season reunion, it was announced that Jade Cline would join the show.

In a segment with Kailyn Lowry and “Teen Mom OG’s” Catelynn Lowell, Jade revealed that she was approached by producers to be a part of the show.

“I was nervous, I had a little panic attack before I came,” Jade admitted. “I can’t believe they would want me on this show that’s been on for 10 years.”

The 21-year-old from Indianapolis, who appeared on “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant,” is the mother of 1-year-old Kloie, whom she shares with ex Sean Austin.

Jade and Sean have an on-again, off-again relationship that was the center of their storyline on “Young and Pregnant.”

Both of Jade’s parents have struggled with substance abuse and were recently arrested, which will likely be addressed in her upcoming segments on the show.

READ: Bristol Palin Explains Why She Left ‘Teen Mom OG’

MTV officially announced their decision to cut ties with Jenelle in a statement in April, stating that they have “no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.” Jenelle’s exit from the show has been a tumultuous one. Jenelle’s husband David killed their family dog in a violent way and now Jenelle and David are facing a custody battle after their daughter Ensley and Jenelle’s sons Jace and Kaiser were removed from their home last week.

“Jenelle is focusing on her family and moving forward,” Jenelle’s management told People. “She is very grateful and appreciative of the opportunity MTV has given her and her family for the last 10 years.”