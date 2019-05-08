Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce Baby Name: Meet Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed the name of their baby son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The duo announced little Archie’s name in a photo posted to their Sussex Royal Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon. In the snap, little Archie is meeting his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, great-grandfather Prince Phillip, and his grandmother Doria Ragland. Meghan is holding her precious bundle and smiling as Prince Harry looks on.

The couple wrote this alongside the sweet black and white photo taken by Chris Allerton.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion.”

Congratulations to the happy new parents!

